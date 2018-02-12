Maskwacis RCMP arrest one, seize firearm after shot fired

28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis charged in incident

Maskwacis, Alberta – One adult male has been charged and a firearm has been seized following a shooting on Montana First Nation. On February 9, 2018, at approximately 10:47 a.m., Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of gunshots fired on Montana Reserve.

An adult couple was walking near the Montana Townsite when they were approached by a lone male in a vehicle. The male began speaking to the couple, then allegedly pointed a firearm at the female. Her male companion attempted to push the firearm away and a struggle ensued. During the struggle one shot was discharged into the air. Following the struggle, the driver of the vehicle fled. The male victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the struggle, not the gunshot, and was treated by ambulance on scene.

Maskwacis RCMP Detachment, Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit and Red Deer Police Dog Services attended. Shortly after attending the scene, police located 28-year-old Derek Feller of Maskwacis, who was arrested without incident. Feller had in his possession an SKS style rifle, which was seized. Feller has been charged with seven counts including Pointing a Firearm and has been remanded for court in Wetaskiwin on February 13, 2018.

-S/Sgt. Simon McDermott

Maskwacis RCMP

