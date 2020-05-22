Maskwacis RCMP charge man with assault on police officer

The man sprayed a police officer in the face with bear spray and continued to fight police.

Maskwacis, Alta. – On the morning of May 18, Maskwacis RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male in the Ermineskin townsite. Police were advised that the male appeared to be carrying a can of bear repellant spray.

A suspect matching the description fled on foot when officers attempted to approach him. The police pursued the male, who then discharged a large amount of bear repellant spray into the face of a police officer.

The male continued to fight police, hitting and kicking additional officers who were able to arrest him following a struggle.

EMS attended to treat the police officer and determined that he suffered minor physical injury from the bear repellant spray.

38-year-old Christopher Simon of Maskwacis has been charged with:

• Assault with a weapon on a police officer

• Three counts of assault on a police officer

• Resisting police

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Simon was ordered detained in custody and will appear for court in Wetaskiwin on May 26 to speak to his charges.

-Submitted by Maskwacis RCMP

