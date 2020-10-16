file photo

file photo

Maskwacis RCMP engage Major Crimes Unit to investigate suspicious death

Unidentified human remains were found in the burnt residence.

On Oct. 1, 2020 the Maskwacis RMCP responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. about a house fire on the Samson First Nation. RCMP and the fire department attended the scene.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2020 human remains were located in the burnt residence.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit were engaged to continue the investigation in the death of the unidentified person. An investigation into the cause of the fire is also ongoing.

The identity of the deceased person has not been confirmed.


