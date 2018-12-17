Maskwacis RCMP hoping to find vehicle in fatal hit and run

Black Jeep Grand Cherokee believed to be involved in early morning incident

RCMP from Maskwacis are investigating a fatality that took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 15.

Around 3:30 a.m., a man was found injured by officers along a stretch of Secondary Highway 611 near Range Road 245, known as School House Road.

EMS were called to the scene, but the 38 year-old from Maskwacis was pronounced dead.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a black Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Maskwacis RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to call the Maskwacis detachment at (780) 585-4600 or their local police.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through www.P3Tips.com.