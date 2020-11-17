Maskwacis RCMP identify human remains

Maskwacis RMCP have indentified the human remains found Feb.24, 2020 on the Ermineskin First Nation.

Maskwacis RCMP have identified the human remains found Feb. 24, 2020 on the Ermineskin First Nation.

In February the Maskwacis RCMP Community Response Unit and General Investigative Section investigated the discovery of human remains near Highway 2A on the Ermineskin First Nation.

Police responded to a report of possible human remains located near a rural residence on Feb.24, 2020. At that time RCMP Police Dog Services were engaged as well as the RCMP, and Red Deer and Wetaskiwin Search and Rescue.

Maskwacis RCMP have now confirmed that the human remains are those of 55-year-old Willard Swampy.

Swampy was initially reported missing to Wetaskiwin RCMP on Nov.28, 2019 and efforts were made to locate him including his disappearance being reported to the media on Dec. 3, 2019 and again on Jan.9, 2020.

The RCMP were not able to confirm this information prior to positive identification of Swampy being established with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter