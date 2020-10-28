Maskwacis RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Collision on Highway 2A causing fatality still under investigation.

Maskwacis RCMP are investigating a fatality after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the evening of Oct. 27, 2020.

Patrolling Maskwacis RCMP members came across a vehicle and pedestrian collision last night on Highway 2A approximately three km north of Maskwacis.

EMS attended the scene and the 51-year-old male pedestrian from Ermineskin First Nation was declared deceased as a result of the collision.

The vehicle was travelling on Highway 2A when it collided with the male who was in the northbound lane. The vehicle remained on the scene following the collision.

At the time of the collision visibility was poor due to a combination of snow and rain.

Traffic was diverted on Highway 2A while the RCMP collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an examination. RCMP are currently investigating the cause of the collision.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maskwacis RCMP