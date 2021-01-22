Maskwacis RCMP lay charges for attempted murder, kidnapping, and flight from police

Female victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Tuesday Jan.19, 2021 Maskwacis RCMP were dispatched to the Cree Nation community of Pigeon Lake, Alta., following a report that an adult female had been abducted from a residence.

Police searched throughout the night for the suspect vehicle and in the early morning hours were dispatched to a commercial business after a witness located a female with life threatening injuries.

Police and EMS immediately responded to the area and confirmed that the female was the abducted victim from earlier in the evening. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in serious condition.

Maskwacis located and were able to stop the suspect vehicle at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The suspect fled into a wooded area and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Maskwacis General Investigative Section (GIS) with assistance from Red Deer Forensic Identification Services (FIS) continue to investigate.

As a result of the investigation thus far, 60-year-old Lionel Twins from the Louis Bull First Nation has been charged with:

• Attempted Murder;

• Kidnapping without a firearm;

• Aggravated Assault;

• Flight from police;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Resisting Arrest;

• And two counts of Assault.

Twins was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday Jan.28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.



