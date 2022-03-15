Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following serious assault

Maskwacis RCMP were dispatched to assist EMS with a male suffering from injuries sustained from a serious assault on Feb. 24, 2022.

Upon investigation police learned that the victim was at a residence known to him when he was attacked and held against his will. After a period of time, the victim was able to escape to safety and was assessed by EMS on scene before being transported to a local area hospital.

Investigators from the Maskwacis General Investigative Section (GIS), along with assistance from Maskwacis General Duty Members identified three males responsible for the attack.

Conner Saddleback, 27, from Montana First Nation, along with Just Simon, 33, and Austin Bull, 31, both from Samson Cree Nation were all charged with the following criminal code offences:

• Attempted murder;

• Forcible confinement;

• And uttering threats.

All three were held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.

Bull is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Saddleback and Simon are scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday March 31, 2022.