Maskwacis RCMP search for missing Aboriginal girl

Police say 14 year-old J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy went missing June 2 and could be in Wetaskiwin or Maskwacis. RCMP photo

Maskwacis RCMP say a 14-year-old Aboriginal girl went missing June 2.

Police say J'Lyne Louis-Smallboy is believed to be in the Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin area.

Louis-Smallboy is described as Aboriginal, 5’8” tall and weighing about 119 pounds. She is said to have long black hair, wears glasses and was last seen wearing a rose tank-top with black shorts.

Police say she may have been travelling in a black SUV.

If you have any information on J’Lyne Louis-Smallboy’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or your local police.