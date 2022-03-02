Maskwacis RCMP searching for atempted murder suspect

Maskwacis RCMP are warning the public that they are seeking a male for a possible attempted murder and are advising the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On March 2 at 2:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a shots fired complaint in the Samson Cree Nation Town Site.

Responding members located a 17-year-old male who had been shot. The victim was rushed to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Jesse Cabry of Maskwacis. Attempts to arrest Cabry resulted with the K Division Emergency Response Team being deployed to the area, however, Cabry was not located.

RCMP are currently seeking a warrant for the arrest of Cabry and attempted murder charges are pending. Cabry is known to frequent Maskwacis and is described as follows:

· Indigenous male

· long brown hair

· brown eyes

· 6’1” tall

· 170 pounds

· slender build

If located, do not approach. RCMP are requesting that anyone who knows Jess Cabry’s current whereabouts, or who have seen him, to call 911.

If you have information relating to this offence, Contact the Maskwacis RCMP Detachment at 780-585-3767 or information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS / www.p3tips.com.

Maskwacis RCMP