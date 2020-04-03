Maskwacis RCMP seek public assistance to locate wanted man

In the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020 shots were fired into a residence on the Louis Bull First Nation. Multiple people including children were inside the home at the time of the shots. None of the residents were hit, however, two suspects were identified and charged.

One of these suspects is 19-year-old Travis Roasting of Maskwacis. Roasting has been evading police since the shooting.

The Maskwacis RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Roasting who is believed to be in the Maskwacis area. Members of the public are asked not to approach Roasting and to contact their local police if he is seen.

Roasting is described as:

• 6’ tall

• Approximately 160-170 lbs

• First Nations

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

If you have information about the whereabouts of Travis Roasting, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.