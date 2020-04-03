Maskwacis RCMP are seeking assistance to locate Travis Roasting.

Maskwacis RCMP seek public assistance to locate wanted man

Police are seeking assistance to locate a man wanted for discharging a firearm with intent.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020 shots were fired into a residence on the Louis Bull First Nation. Multiple people including children were inside the home at the time of the shots. None of the residents were hit, however, two suspects were identified and charged.

One of these suspects is 19-year-old Travis Roasting of Maskwacis. Roasting has been evading police since the shooting.

The Maskwacis RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating Roasting who is believed to be in the Maskwacis area. Members of the public are asked not to approach Roasting and to contact their local police if he is seen.

Roasting is described as:

• 6’ tall

• Approximately 160-170 lbs

• First Nations

• Black hair

• Brown eyes

If you have information about the whereabouts of Travis Roasting, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta suspends environmental reporting requirements over COVID crisis
Next story
How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Just Posted

Sylvan Lakers howling to support essential workers

The Sylvan Lake Howl also serves as a way to release pent-up energy and connect the community

Sylvan Lake mom says transition to at-home learning going well

Melissa Hicks’ sons, Jackson and Parker, are students at École Our Lady of the Rosary School

96 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Alberta

Thirteen people have now died in Alberta as a result of COVID-19

Titans challenge Bucs to a ‘Bleed Off’

Which club will bleed more for the community?

Sylvan Lake plumbers ask for social distancing while working in homes

Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating says they went out to six service calls in one day during the outbreak

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Maskwacis RCMP seek public assistance to locate wanted man

Police are seeking assistance to locate a man wanted for discharging a firearm with intent.

Projections show between 3,000 and 15,000 could die from COVID-19 in Ontario

“Where we end up depends on all of us.”

Hospital parking fees suspended during COVID-19 pandemic

Measure will cost the government $7.6M a month

3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

3M says it has already been turning out as many of the N95 masks as possible

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 3 briefing from Ottawa

WATCH: Update from Prime Minister Trudeau

April 3 briefing from Ottawa

How well can cell phones carry COVID-19? Disinfecting may be wise

‘You want to keep it as clean as you would normally your hands’

Mortgage deferrals at big Canada’s big banks pile up, association says

Deferrals allowed up to six months

Most Read