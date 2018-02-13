Maskwacis RCMP seize firearm, cocaine during search warrant

Maskwacis, Alberta – Maskwacis RCMP executed a search warrant on the Ermineskin First Nation on the morning of February 12, 2018, resulting in the seizure of cocaine and a firearm.

Red Deer City RCMP, Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU) and general duty members from the Maskwacis Detachment collaborated to execute a search warrant for firearms in rural Ermineskin.

In addition to the firearm, a tactical shotgun, 16.3 grams of cocaine were located.

Police are continuing the investigation. Four people have been taken into custody and charges are pending.

-Submitted by Maskwacis RCMP