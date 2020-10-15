Maskwacis reporting rapidly growing cases following long weekend

Maskwacis, Alta. declared a one-week shut down this weekend in attempts to reduce the growing number of positive COVID-19 cases. As of Oct. 14, 2020 Maskwacis Health Services is reporting a total of 26 active COVID-19 cases, one of which is hospitalized.

The Government of Alberta, through their COVID-19 aggregate data map is reporting a total of 33 active cases for the Wetaskiwin County (Maskwacis) area—this is on the local geographic area setting. Two of those cases are from the City of Wetaskiwin, and on the municipality setting for the map, the County of Wetaskiwin itself has zero active cases

These numbers are an increase from the reported 20 active cases on Tuesday Oct.13, 2020—which included the increase in cases from the long weekend.

“Our emergency management teams, our medical health officials, they are all doing their jobs and I appreciate the work they are doing,” Chief of Samson Cree Nation, Vernon Saddleback said in an Oct. 9, 2020 Facebook Live. “I think the lesson here is just for everyone to continue to be careful.”

“You know we have to understand that in our society, the way we live, we don’t have one or two people who live in a home… Some homes have eight maybe nine people in them, and if there is going to be a positive in the home, you’ve got to imagine that we are going to have several positives in one home. We get these clusters is what happens, and that’s why sometimes our numbers get kind of high.”

“It’s still unfortunate that people are getting positive, but the good news is people are recovering,” Saddleback assures.

Maskwacis Health Services will have COVID-19 mobile testing at the Maskwacis Ambulance Authority Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are asked to bring their health care card to present for the mobile testing.

However, if you are symptomatic or have come into close contact with an active case, you must isolate at home and contact Maskwacis Health Services for further information.



