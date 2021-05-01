Students at Ermineskin Elementary School are using a Cree-style learning program that’s boosting literacy and attendance. (Contributed photo)

Students at Ermineskin Elementary School are using a Cree-style learning program that’s boosting literacy and attendance. (Contributed photo)

Maskwacis school is boosting student literacy, attendance with a Cree-style program

Students are more engaged with community and there’s more parental ‘buy-in,’ says principal

Ermineskin Elementary School in Maskwacis has brought up literacy levels and attendance by using a Cree-style approach that’s resonating with students and their parents.

Principal Doris Auger said First Nations schools have always struggled to get a “buy-in” from families, because of negative historical associations and experiences with residential schools.

Achieving a significant measurable educational success — as was formally recognized by the school receiving a Leader in Me Lighthouse School certification by the FranklinCovey educational program — is very heartening, said Auger.

The certification recognizes that more than half of the Grade 1-6 students (54.7 per cent) reached an acceptable literary level in 2018-19. Auger said this compares to just 29 per cent in 2010-11.

It also recognizes that 40 per cent of the school’s students have achieved 90 to 100 per cent class attendance, compared to only 28 per cent in 2010-11. Overall attendance during this same period rose to 85 per cent from about 81 per cent.

Auger has seen a remarkable transformation from when she started teaching at the 342-student school 30 years ago. “I was lucky if half the kids were there each day,” she recalled.

A decade ago, former Ermineskin Elementary School principal, Debbie Michael, noticed that the FranklinCovey program being used in her son’s school was making a positive difference in his attitude towards learning and life. The global program is based on Stephen R. Covey’s book The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, but is tailored for young students.

Michael, who is of First Nations background, also noticed distinct similarities between the program’s approach and traditional Cree teachings, said Auger — so the school applied for a grant and was able to adopt the program.

Ermineskin Elementary students are now taught “you are in charge of your own education.” They learn to collaborate, work towards an end goal, take responsibility for their own actions, and to “seek first to understand others and then to be understood — which means listening first,” said Auger.

Among the principles is “sharpening the saw,” which means taking care of yourself in body, mind and spirit, she added.

The school has created “leadership teams” for dancing, technology, cooking, or others area of student interest, “so they can show off their skills and passions,” said Auger.

Outdoor education and community service are other prioritized areas. Auger said the children have sung to seniors’ groups, collected donations for the food bank and women’s shelter, and made cookies and mitts for those in need.

Because of these community connections, she believes parents have gained a more positive view of the school, and have encouraged their children’s education through more home reading and homework sessions.

Auger believes this has especially helped during periods when the school has had to shut down to reduce the COVID-19 spread and shift to at-home learning.

“Our literacy is not high enough yet, but it’s improving,” added the principal, who is Métis and is married to a First Nations man. She believes the many years she and other educators have taught at Ermineskin Elementary School has also helped foster trust and good community relations.

”Some of my students’ parents I taught from when they were in Grade 1!”


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Maskwacis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada has 20% of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it

Just Posted

Alberta COVID-19 cases continued to rise Friday as new targeted restrictions went into place in COVID-19 hot spots. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Red Deer up to 727 active COVID-19 cases, province records over 2,000 new cases

The province recorded an additional 989 variant of concern cases

Eavor Technologies Inc. has developed a closed-loop geothermal system that pulls heated water from the ground to provide heat or energy. Graphic from Eavor Technologies Inc. (Contributed illustration)
Geothermal technology being tested in central Alberta drawing international interest

Calgary-based Eavor Technologies is marketing closed-loop geothermal technology

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. nbsp; (NIAID-RML via AP)
Alberta reports record daily high of COVID-19 cases

Red Deer jumps to 722 active cases of the virus

Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday additional COVID-19 measures for select hot spots across the province. (Photo courtesy Government of Alberta)
Alberta announces new targeted COVID-19 measures

Red Deer included in communities that will have additional measures

File Photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a complaint in March

In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. May has also earned his PhD. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
QUIZ: A celebration of May

How many of these May-related questions can you answer?

Airport ground crew offload a plane carrying just under 300,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Plans to distribute 1st doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on hold

Health Canada had already cleared 1.5 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the facility

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

Elya Martinson, a single mother of three in Kelowna, B.C., learned she had Stage 4 lung cancer, a diagnosis made all the more devastating that the COVID-19 crisis forced her children to stay home from school to shield her from the severe risks of infection. (Memorable and Vibrant Okanagan Photography)
2nd vaccine dose delays leave Kelowna woman, many B.C. cancer patients unprotected

This week, patients and advocates mounted a national campaign to prioritize people with cancer by adhering to the vaccine manufacturer’s schedule

In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Thursday, April 15, 2021.(Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Confused about stock trading? Ask your children what they’re doing on Roblox’s Adopt Me

Apps like Robinhood have ggamified’ financial trading

Students at Ermineskin Elementary School are using a Cree-style learning program that’s boosting literacy and attendance. (Contributed photo)
Maskwacis school is boosting student literacy, attendance with a Cree-style program

Students are more engaged with community and there’s more parental ‘buy-in,’ says principal

Advocate file photo
Harness racing returning to Lacombe track this weekend

Track on 2 Racing and Event Centre has high hopes for 2021

Most Read