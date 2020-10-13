Maskwacis schools closed this week for COVID-19 concerns

One week shut down of Maskwacis in response to recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in Maskwacis.

Photo/www.maskwacised.ca

Following a recent rise in confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Maskwacis, Alta., Maskwacis has been put on a one week shut down.

As of Oct. 10, 2020 Maskwacis has 20 active cases, with one hospitalized.

In an effort to curb the COVID-19 cases in Maskwacis, the four nations Chiefs, Maskwacis administration office, and emergency management teams are all working together to effectively coordinate the one-week shut down.

A release from Samson Cree Nation says, “we ask the people of Maskwacis to remain calm and stay home to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”

Essential services such as the gas station, bank and grocery store will remain open but will only allow limited persons inside with proper PPE including masks mandatory for entrance, as well as hand sanitizing.

The Maskwacis Education School Commission released an update on its website Sunday in regards to the lockdown and Maskwacis schools. In the update they state all MESC schools and administration buildings will be closed Oct. 13 to 16. There are 11 schools under MESC.

The Maskwacîs Chiefs have declared a lock down to help control the spread of COVID-19. Maskwacîs Education Schools Commission (MESC) is working closely with the Maskwacîs Emergency Operations Center to keep our students, staff and families safe,” MESC said in their update.

“We’d like to remind everyone that public health orders for self-isolation are mandatory, families contacted by MHS and/or AHS must follow their directions. Our thoughts remain with those that have tested positive, and we wish them a safe and speedy recovery,” MESC added.

Maskwacis Directors of Emergency management say that they will reassess the situation at the end of the week.


