Maskwacis woman dead after single vehicle crash

One woman is dead and three men injured after the vehicle they were in crashed following attempt to flee from RCMP.

Around 3 a.m. Dec. 20, Maskwacis RCMP responded to a multiple reports of an erratic driver on Highway 2A between Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.

As members located the blue 1995 GMC full-sized SUV and made an attempt at a traffic stop, the vehicle fled southbound and was spotted a short time later, having rolled over on Secondary Highway 611 east of Maskwacis.

Maskwacis EMS along with Samson Fire Department crews were called to the scene where a 31 year-old woman from Maskwacis was pronounced deceased. Three men also inside the SUV were transported to hospital via ground ambulance and are reported to be still in hospital and in stable condition.

RCMP believe the vehicle was involved in various other incidents between Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis, which police

Emergency services including Maskwacis RCMP, EMS and Samson Fire attended the collision scene. The female occupant was found deceased on scene. Three additional male occupants were taken to hospital by ground ambulance and remain in stable condition.

The vehicle involved in the collision is a blue 1995 GMC full-sized SUV. It is suspected to be involved in additional occurrences between Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin. TheMaskwacis Community Response Unit and Wetaskiwin General Investigation section are continuing the investigation.

No word yet on whether or not if the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) will be looking into the incident due to the potential police chase involvement.

RCMP are also reaching out to the public for any further information on the incident. Those with information are asked to contact the Maskwacis detachment at (780) 585-4600 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).