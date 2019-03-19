PHOTOS: Massive fire at Wetaskiwin’s Rigger’s Hotel

Stu Salkeld
News Staff
Multiple fire departments involved, building badly damaged
The Town held an open house about lake access for dogs on March 14
Chinook’s Edge has prioritized a new high school in its 2020-2023 capital budget
The Tigers are set to continue their dominating season at Peewee AA Provincials March 28
The Sylvan Lake Figure Skating Club hosted its showcase, ‘Colours,’ on March 17.
Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone
Kenney, 50, was born in Oakville, Ont., raised in Saskatchewan, and spent his adult years in Alberta
Notley, 54, is the daughter of the late Grant Notley, who led the NDP from 1968 to 1984
The government said it will continue to monitor the market and its response to the increases
Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years
Airlines around the world have been working to redeploy their fleets since their Max 8s were grounded last week
This is the Liberal government’s fourth and final budget before the election
Finance Minister Bill Morneau will release the Trudeau government’s final budget on Tuesday
Lt.-Gov. Lois Mitchell kicked off the legislature session
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines
Police say three people were killed in the shooting Monday and five wounded