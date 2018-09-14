Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Maxime Bernier announced he was leaving the Conservative party during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is naming his new political venture The People’s Party of Canada.

Bernier says the name— which will be PPC for short — fits a party that represents people who are tired of Canadian politics being hijacked by special interest groups, cartels and lobbyists.

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer over supply management and says the new party will be registered with Elections Canada over the next several weeks.

He says he has raised $140,000 thus far and that thousands of people have reached out to him to get involved.

Bernier says his party will have a candidate on the ballot in every federal riding by the election next fall.

Conservatives are livid at Bernier’s power play arguing adding another party on the right side of the political spectrum will split the vote and allow the Liberals to easily win another majority government.

Related: Bernier says he has raised over $90,000 since quitting the Conservative party

Related: Maxime Bernier tears strip off Conservatives, Scheer as he quits federal party

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court
Next story
Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

Just Posted

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake wakes to snow Thursday morning

A light layer of snow coated the ground Sept. 13, with more expected to fall throughout the day

Hockeyville giving back to Sylvan Lake four years later

A donation from the Hockeyville Committee was made to Jumpstart, Sept. 10

Melissa Hollingsworth, Colin Fraser and Sean McIntyre torchbearers for Canada Winter Games

The torch for the Canada Winter Games will make its way through the area on Feb. 5, 2019

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Hurricane Center: Florence makes landfall in N. Carolina

Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at 7:15 a.m. at Wrightsville Beach, a few miles east of Wilmington, as the centre of its eye moved onshore, the National Hurricane Center said.

First-degree murder suspect Ibrahim Ali to appear in Vancouver court

A brief court appearance is expected today in provincial court in Vancouver for the man accused of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl.

Measles warning issued for Vancouver music festival, restaurant, other locations

A list of the specific locations and times in Vancouver, which range between Saturday and Tuesday, is available on the health authority’s website.

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in the April 23 incident.

Manafort expected to plead guilty before new trial

A federal judge in Washington has denied Paul Manafort’s request to move his second trial from the District of Columbia.

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

The maverick MP quit his party last month after spending much of the year butting heads with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Innisfail RCMP investigate fire near Spruce View

An 83-year-old male of Spruce View, Alberta was located deceased inside the home

Employment Insurance premiums will be lower than anticipated in 2019

Commission says the rate will be $1.62 per $100 of insurable earnings across Canada

Most Read