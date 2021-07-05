Mayor of Sylvan Lake will not run in upcoming election

Mayor Sean McIntyre announced Monday he will not be seeking re-election this autumn

This morning he posted an announcement video on Facebook stating his intention not to run.

It was a difficult decision, he said.

“That’s a tough one for me because I love this job and I love this town, but I really feel like it’s time to pass the torch to a new leader with a fresh perspective and fresh legs to bring us to our next season as a community.”

McIntrye was originally elected to council in 2010, then elected to Mayor for the first time in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.

“Am I the right person for the job? Am I the best person for the job and can I handle another four years of the pace we have set and the things we want to do?” he asked in his announcment video.

McIntyre thanked many people. First his family.

“I want to thank all of you for sharing me with the community over this last decade and a little bit more.”

To his colleagues on the council, McIntyre said he was grateful to work next to them.

“Thank you so much for putting your hearts and souls into this job selflessly serving to make Sylvan Lake a better place for everyone who lives here.”

The staff of the Town of Sylvan Lake.

“Thank you for trusting us and the vision we’ve had for the community making people’s lives better day in and day out by making sure clean water comes out of our taps and our garbage is taken away and that our finances are used responsibly.”

The regional partners.

“For working together on a vison for Central Alberta to elevate quality life as a whole and ensure a positive future.”

The volunteers.

“For making us able to accomplish things we would never be able to accomplish on our own.”

Lastly, he thanked the youth, elders, parents, and the people who love Sylvan Lake.

“Thank you so much for loving the community we love so much. Thank you for inspiring us to do better for your future.”

While it won’t be his name on the ballot this fall, McIntyre is looking forward to the future.

“I am looking forward to walking alongside everyone in the community in the next length of its journey.”