McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID in Sylvan Lake

An employee at McDonald’s in Sylvan Lake was tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

The company confirmed the employee worked at 50 Hewlett Park Landing in Sylvan Lake.

The company said out of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a third party.

All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available.

The employee worked their last shift on Nov. 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m, the company said.

For any guests, who may have visited the restaurant on November 18, please take direction from the experts at Alberta Health Services by visiting their website at albertahealthservices.ca.

The downtown McDonald’s restaurant in Red Deer at 4840-52 Ave. was closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.



