Measles count in U.S. this year already more than all of 2018

There have been 387 cases through March, compared to just 372 last year

This Wednesday, March 27, 2019 file photo shows a sign explaining the local state of emergency because of a measles outbreak at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The number of U.S. measles cases through the first three months of this year have surpassed the count for all of 2018, health officials say.

There have been 387 cases through March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday. There were 372 last year.

READ MORE: New measles case confirmed in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, bringing total to 17

The numbers are preliminary, and may change. But the 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported.

This year’s numbers have been driven by outbreaks in several states, including New York, California, Illinois, Texas, and Washington.

Most people who get measles have not been vaccinated. In the U.S., most outbreaks are sparked by travellers who picked up the virus in countries where measles is more common. Nearly 83,000 people contracted measles in Europe in 2018, the highest number in a decade, according to the World Health Organization.

The measles vaccine is 97% effective, according to the CDC.

Measles is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it is extremely contagious.

For most people, measles is miserable but not life-threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and a rash all over the body. However, a very small fraction of people get much sicker, and can suffer complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Also, measles can cause pregnant women to deliver prematurely.

There have been three measles-related deaths reported in the U.S. since 2000, including two in 2003 and one in 2015.

Mike Stobbe, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk
Next story
‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake musicians honoured at festival award show

The Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival was held March 22-24, with the award show on March 30

NDP promises balanced budget later than UCP, but says UCP math is wrong

Notley’s election platform includes a balanced budget by 2023-24, expansion of $25-per-day child care

Conservatives say Rachel Notley must come clean on spending promises

United Conservatives say explain which taxes she would increase to keep her promise to balance the budget by 2023

Adopt-a-Spot litter control coming to Sylvan Lake

Town Council approved the Adopt-A-Spot program, which is similar to Adopt-a-Highway programs

Sylvan Lake fighter wins second MMA match in Grande Prairie

Grady Behrens won his second match and Arashi-Do students finished well in Edmonton competition

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

‘It still knocks you down:’ First responders reflect on Humboldt Broncos crash

First anniversary of the crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others is on April 6

Some Calvin Klein kids sleepwear recalled due to flammability risk

Products don’t ‘meet the flammability requirements for children’s sleepwear under Canadian law’

B.C. Cider Week puts spotlight on province’s growing cider industry

Cider is booming in popularity and B.C., home to bountiful orchards, is starting to carve out a place in the industry

Labour minister says it was ‘unethical’ for Wilson-Raybould to record call

Jody Wilson-Raybould recorded a conversation Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick about SNC-Lavalin

Gerald Butts provides notes, texts to justice committee on SNC-Lavalin

This in response to material filed last week by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Most Read