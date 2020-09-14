File Photo.

Meat Inspection Regulation changes ‘smoke and mirrors’ says Sylvan Lake shop owner

Rancher and co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market, says the amendments doesn’t change much for producers

Amendments to the Meat Inspection Regulation were made by the government to make new opportunities for Alberta’s livestock sector.

The press release this summer stated the amendments will “cut red tape and provide Albertans with greater access to locally produced meat while maintaining food safety.”

Stewart Staudinger, co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market and bison rancher, described the amendments as “smoke and mirrors” in a recent phone call.

He explained the animal must go to one buyer in its entirety for it to qualify, but most buyers only want a quarter or a half.

Purchasing less than a whole animal puts the sale back to the old Provincial slaughter plan system.

“The only restriction was that the person they sold it to had to own it for 30 days before they could butcher it and use a mobile butcher to butcher it, all this means now is that the 30 day waiting period has disappeared,” said Staudinger.

“I think a lot of [producers] will stick to the old system because they don’t do enough of that kind of business,” he added. “No one makes a living doing that kind of business, it’s something you do on the side.”

He says that type of sale is done to help family, friends or a neighbour who wants to buy bulk, and those sales will continue as the amendments don’t stop people from being able to operate under the old system.

The sales from Staudinger’s ranch are done mostly through his store and the commercial market and says the changes will have no impact on business at the store.

Additional licensing must be applied for to operate under the new system and Staudinger says the return on the investment wouldn’t be there enough for him to apply for his own ranch.

On the other hand, he says the new system gives those raising elk more flexibility.

“… It gives them an option they haven’t previously had because they didn’t have the same ability to market, even with the 30 day waiting,” Staudinger said.

In addition to the changes increasing licensing options for purchase direct from the farm with onsite slaughter for personal consumption the press release states video for pre-slaughter inspections will be allowed in emergency situations.

“Abattoirs won’t have to wait for an appointed inspector to arrive in person on-farm to perform an inspection if animal welfare is at stake,” reads the July 29 release.

Allowing provincially licensed meat facilities to salvage and sell by-products also comes in the modernized Alberta’s Meat Inspection Regulations resulting in abattoirs being able to expand into markets which use meat by-products for human consumption, pet food and wildlife bait.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
International students call for COVID-19 immigration changes in Toronto
Next story
Trudeau kicks off cabinet retreat, warns against relaxing guard on COVID-19

Just Posted

Meat Inspection Regulation changes ‘smoke and mirrors’ says Sylvan Lake shop owner

Rancher and co-owner of The Ranch Gate Market, says the amendments doesn’t change much for producers

Alberta relaxes COVID-19 rules for artists

Central zone sits at 45 active cases

Bethany Sylvan Lake residents celebrate care society’s 75th anniversary

On Sept. 10 the Bethany Care Society turned 75, and local residents celebrated with cookies

Bikers gather to celebrate Sylvan Lake boy fighting rare disease

A bike rally was held in the parking lot by the library Thursday evening

Alberta identifies first three COVID-19 outbreaks in schools

Outbreaks are located at two schools in Calgary and one in Lethbridge

VIDEO: Trudeau, Tam defend Canadian response times to COVID-19 pandemic

Tam said the information about the virus was changing rapidly, but the work in Canada was constant

Lengthy, enjoyable fall ahead for most of Canada, Weather Network predicts

In B.C., warm conditions and the threat of wildfire smoke may remain in the picture for a few more weeks

U.S. wildfire smoke blankets B.C., wafts east to Alberta, affecting air quality

Smoke comes from hundreds of wildfires burning in Washington state, Oregon and California

Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

Doodle was created by Canadian artist Lynn Scurfield

QUIZ: Are you ready for the school year?

How much do you know about schools and education?

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

New temporary doctor in Ponoka helps stem the flow

Physician recruitment continues to be an issue

Ponoka homeowner feels ‘disrespected’ by utility disconnection notice

Town responds with information about overdue account process

Check out Canadian Evergreen, a new cannabis publication for adults

Canadian Evergreen is a new age-gated cannabis-focused news and lifestyle website for adult consumers

Most Read