Meet the candidate: Red Deer – Lacombe (Independent candidate)

Joan Barnes, Independent candidate

Current occupation: Central Alberta real estate agent.

What are the three most pressing issues facing central Alberta residents, and how will you address them?

One of the most pressing issues facing central Alberta is the communism that is trying to take over our country. We need to get China’s hands off of our nation. They are buying up our land, our energy and much more. By putting sanctions and embargoes on our trade with them.

The second most pressing issue is the vaccination passports. If even after having a vaccination you can still get COVID, what is the real purpose of a vaccine passport? Why are we only obligated to have this vaccine on a passport, what about the mumps, measles, chicken pox vax? I would like to make it very clear that I am not ant- vax, I am just against this vax due to so little research done around it.

And the third pressing issue in central Alberta is mental health. Due to all the lockdowns and the masking we have left our communities struggling to manage depression, suicides, anxiety and much fear. We need to come together as a community united to help our neighbors thru this difficult time.

A few more things …

Where were you born/raised? Where do you live now?

I was born and raised in a little community West of Edmonton, on a mixed farm, and we now live in Sylvan Lake, and have been here for the last 28 years.

If you have served in office before, what have you learned? Why are you running now?

I have sat on town council in Sylvan Lake and served three years. I have also sat on the school board as a Trustee for a term of three years. I have learned that dialogue is good, freedom of speech is a great thing to have. Everyone of us has a voice and we should use it. This is why I am running in this election, I am being a voice for the voiceless. And I will never stop being a voice — you shouldn’t either.

Why do you make a good representative for your constituents in the legislature?

I believe that I would make a great representative to my constituents because I am a great listener. I bring to the table wisdom and understanding. I am a very well-rounded person and have experienced life’s lessons in a very unique way. Growing up on a farm teaches you many things about yourself and your capabilities. I believe that these skills that I have learned over the years are instrumental in being a great leader.

Tell us a surprising or interesting fact or story about yourself.

I grew up on a farm with nine siblings: three brothers and six sisters. We also fostered children throughout my years on the farm.

Notable past achievements/titles/jobs.

I have done many things throughout my life. For 14 years of my earlier days, after I attended Grant McEwan and became a physical therapy assistant, I worked in the rehabilitation department of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and then had various positions throughout the hospital. I then finished that career in the out patients department in Sylvan Lake. I became a real estate agent in 2012 and have worked for Royal Lepage Network Realty for the last six years.

Canada Election 2021centralalbertaLacombeRedDeersylvanlake