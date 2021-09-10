Meet the candidate: Red Deer – Lacombe (Libertarian Party of Canada)

Matthew Watson, Libertarian Party of Canada

Current occupation: Rail road maintenance at the DOW Prentiss site.

What are the three most pressing issues facing central Alberta residents, and how will you address them?

One of the issues facing central Albertans is (a) lack of proper representation and without proportional representation, the votes of Western Canada will never matter. The elections will be decided by the most populated provinces and the change we need will never happen. I will bring the voice of Alberta to Ottawa, advocating for real change.

This affects the working people of this country more than most realize. The Libertarians would eliminate forced taxation and allow people to spend or invest their money into the economy as they see fit. Voluntary taxes collected through things such as sales tax would cover expenses such as policing, military for defense and the court system.

The use of the party whips to force MP’s to vote for something they don’t believe in is an assault of the peoples voice. An MP should not be forced to back any bill they don’t believe their constituents would want. The Libertarians would allow a free vote on any bill, true democracy!

A few more things …

Where were you born/raised? Where do you live now?

Born and raised in Lacombe, Alberta. I am a Prairie boy with no intentions of leaving this beautiful place.

If you have not previously run, why are you running now?

I was not feeling properly represented by the other parties. I decided to quit complaining and run for a party that is truly for the people. The Libertarians are willing to offer real change that will actually work, not just continue with the same old techniques that fail to produce real change and are exceedingly expensive. Real change will take people willing to put in the work. I’m one of those people. I will be there using the skills I have learned through all my different passions in life to fight for the people in this riding that I proudly call my home.

Why would you make a good representative for your constituents in the legislature?

I am a Black belt martial artist in a art that teaches one how to deal with discomfort, pressure and has a very difficult learning curve. Those lessons have changed my life for the better and I apply them into everything I do. It gives me an edge over most people as I am willing to work till I can find victory when everyone else has lost the will to fight.

Tell us a surprising or interesting fact or story about yourself.

I’m an avid flower gardener. I get this passion from my Grandmother, whom I loved very much. She taught me so much about nurturing delicate things in life. I miss her funny Australian stories that she would share with me while we picked out our favorite annual flowers every spring.

