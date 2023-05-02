The MEG Energy Corp. logo is seen in this undated handout photo. MEG Energy Corp. says it earned $81 million in the first quarter of 2023, down from $362 million in the same quarter the previous year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MEG Energy

MEG Energy earns $81M; down 77 per cent from first quarter 2022 as oil prices fall

MEG Energy Corp. says it earned $81 million in the first quarter of 2023, a 77 per cent decrease from the $362 million it earned in the same quarter the previous year.

The Calgary-based company says its profit worked out to 28 cents per share, compared to $1.15 cents per share in the prior year’s quarter.

MEG reported revenues of $1.48 billion, down from $1.53 billion in the first quarter of 2022, due to lower oil prices.

Bitumen production rose approximately six per cent year-over-year to 106,840 barrels per day.

MEG says its capital expenditures rose from $25 million to $113 million compared with the same period in 2022, reflecting higher drilling activity.

MEG says it paid down $117 million in debt during the quarter to see its net debt decline to $1.4 billion.

