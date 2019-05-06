Patrick J. Adams arrives at “Behind The Lens: An Intimate Look At The World Of Suits” at the Meatpacking District Gallery on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Meghan Markle’s former ‘Suits’ co-star tweets royal baby well wishes

Patrick J. Adams played Mike Ross, Markle’s character Rachel Zane’s love interest, on legal drama

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams has tweeted well wishes to his former “Suits” co-star, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on the birth of her baby boy with Prince Harry.

The Toronto native posted on Twitter today: ”Just heard that the world just got heavier by seven pounds and three ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents.”

READ MORE: Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

Harry announced his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave birth to a healthy baby boy early this morning.

Adams, who had his first child with actress Troian Bellisario in October, said in his tweet that he “learned first-hand seven months ago how transformational becoming a parent is.”

He added he “couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure.”

Adams concluded the tweet with the hashtag “playdatesoon.”

Adams played Markle’s love interest in the legal drama “Suits,” which is shot in Toronto and airs on Bravo in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Most Read