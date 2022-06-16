Members of Sylvan Lake fire department recognized for 12 years of service

Three firefighters were awarded the Alberta Emergency Services Medal

Three Sylvan Lake Fire Department members were recognized with the Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years of service during the June 13 regular meeting of council.

David Walker, Matt Downey and Richard Mach were felicitated for their service.

“They are great mentors for the younger members and have served this community very proudly,” said fire chief Cliff Brausen.

Government of Alberta recognizes Emergency Medical Services and Dispatch personnel for their service in the field. A medal is awarded upon the completion of 12 years, followed by a bronze bar for 22 years, a silver bar to mark 32 years and finally a gold bar to commemorate 40 years of service.