Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, from left, Chief Cliff Brausen, David Walker, Matt Downey, Richard Mach and Deputy Chief Steve Scanland. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, from left, Chief Cliff Brausen, David Walker, Matt Downey, Richard Mach and Deputy Chief Steve Scanland. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Members of Sylvan Lake fire department recognized for 12 years of service

Three firefighters were awarded the Alberta Emergency Services Medal

Three Sylvan Lake Fire Department members were recognized with the Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years of service during the June 13 regular meeting of council.

David Walker, Matt Downey and Richard Mach were felicitated for their service.

“They are great mentors for the younger members and have served this community very proudly,” said fire chief Cliff Brausen.

Government of Alberta recognizes Emergency Medical Services and Dispatch personnel for their service in the field. A medal is awarded upon the completion of 12 years, followed by a bronze bar for 22 years, a silver bar to mark 32 years and finally a gold bar to commemorate 40 years of service.

Previous story
Never too old: Wetaskiwin seniors enjoy bike rally at Peace Hills Lodge

Just Posted

(File photos)
Sylvan Lake to raise awareness around pollutants in stormwater systems

Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department, from left, Chief Cliff Brausen, David Walker, Matt Downey, Richard Mach and Deputy Chief Steve Scanland. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Members of Sylvan Lake fire department recognized for 12 years of service

There are now 15,384 active cases of the virus in Alberta, to go along with 500,756 recovered cases. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta reports nearly 100 fewer people now in hospital with COVID

Brady Durkin won the Maple Leaf Junior Tournament held on May 22 and 23. He competed 28 boys 13 and 14 years of age. Submitted photo
Sylvan Lake teen prepares for world junior golf tournament