Memorial Garden honours passing of local physician

The Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee in conjunction with the Town of Sylvan Lake has created a Memorial Garden to honour the memory of local physician Dr. Joe Myburgh.

Urgent Care Committee Chair Susan Samson said, “The purpose of the Memorial Garden is to recognize and honour the passing of Dr. Joe Myburgh on July 22, 2020.

“Dr. Joe was a compassionate and skilled physician who deeply cared about people and had an unshakable love for life. A brass plaque, commemorating his dedication, is located at the base of the Hot Wings Tatarian Maple Tree in the Memorial Garden.”

Dr. Joe was one of three doctors who served the Urgent Care committee. His contributions were vital to the development of the town’s Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.

“Our committee lobbied the provincial government for seven years to provide an urgent care service for the residents of Sylvan Lake and area.

“The Advanced Ambulatory Care Service was opened in June 2018 under the leadership of the NDP provincial government.

“Dr. Joe was instrumental in guiding the committee through the maze of AHS budgeting, protocols, and service levels. Without the expertise and knowledge of healthcare from our committee doctors, we would have never achieved an AACS.”

Town of Sylvan Lake’s communications officer Jared Waldo said, “The Urgent Care Committee funded this project directly through their own fundraising and efforts. The town’s main role was simply giving permission for the Committee to use the land for their project.

“The town will work with the committee to select plant materials and help to approve a garden design. The town will then provide ongoing maintenance of the Memorial Garden and will continue to work with the Urgent Care Committee regarding future park development.”

Dr. Myburgh served on the Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee until his passing in 2020. The Urgent Care Committee completes 10 years this year.

The Memorial Garden is located at Railway Park Promenade directly north of the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service.