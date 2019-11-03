Women put up posters of Hunter Haze Straight-Smith, the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother’s boyfriend and taken off life support today, at a vigil outside Winnipeg’s Childrens Hospital, Friday, November 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Memorials and condolences continue after Winnipeg boy, 3, dies after stabbing

Hunter Haze Straight-Smith suffered severe brain damage during the incident

A memorial has grown outside the Winnipeg home where a three-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed as he slept last week, while political leaders add their voices to those offering condolences to the child’s grieving family.

Hunter Haze Straight-Smith suffered severe brain damage during the incident on Wednesday, according to his family, and died shortly after he was taken off life support on Saturday afternoon.

A vigil was planned outside the home on Pritchard Ave. on Sunday night, adding to several that have been held in the city over the course of a few days.

Mourners placed stuffed animals, flowers and other offerings around the trunk of a large tree in front of the home.

A sign attched to the tree reads, “Rest In Peace Hunter, from all of the grandmothers.”

Daniel Jensen, 33, who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with Hunter’s mother but who was not the boy’s father, was charged with attempted murder on Thursday.

Police have noted a charge may be upgraded when a victim of a crime dies, and they say Jensen remains in custody.

“Further information concerning the status of this investigation will be released when it becomes available,” a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service stated Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Three-year-old boy stabbed in Winnipeg to be taken off life support

Premier Brian Pallister tweeted after Hunter’s death that the province’s thoughts and prayers go out to the boy’s family and friends.

“A child full of hope and dreams, tragically taken too soon,” Pallister wrote.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman echoed the sentiment.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning with the tragic loss of Hunter Straight-Smith, & our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Police have said that at the time of the alleged attack, Jensen was under a court order not to contact the mother.

Investigators have said they believe there was an argument between the woman and Jensen somewhere on Winnipeg’s Main Street. After the dispute, they allege Jensen walked to the home where Hunter was asleep and stabbed him several times.

At an earlier vigil outside Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre on Friday, the mother and other relatives hugged each other and wept during Indigenous prayers and drum songs.

A friend of the boy’s family, Darryl Contois, said Hunter’s mother and father were at their son’s hospital bedside along with relatives and friends after the machines that were keeping him alive were removed.

“They broke down, like any mother would do or any father would do. There’s no words to take away that pain from them,” Contois said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Barring Canadian inmates access to clean needles unconstitutional: activists
Next story
Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

Just Posted

New director of Sylvan Lake Municipal Library sees potential in branch and town

Andrea Newland took over as director of the Sylvan Lake Library mid-October.

Snow and ice covered highways and roads around Sylvan Lake, Central Alberta

Snowfall overnight and continued snow throughout the day have brought out the snow plows

Sylvan Lake students recognized for academic excellence

Ecole HJ Cody High School hosted its annual Academic Awards Night at the NexSource Centre on Nov. 1

HJ Cody Lakers clinch league championship in Sylvan Lake

The HJ Cody Lakers hosted the Stettler Wildcats in battle for the league title on Nov. 2

Sylvan Lake Legion prepares for Remembrance Day with poppy blitz

The annual poppy sale blitz occurred around town over the weekend

VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Blackfalds RCMP remind motorists to slow down on icy roads

Area highways are icy and not in good shape for travel

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Fossil fuel industry tops the list of lobbyist groups in Ottawa: report

Report recommends creating office to advocate for climate change action

Investigation: Lead in some Canadian water worse than Flint

It wasn’t the Canadian government that exposed the scope of this public health concern

Western oil prices slip as Keystone pipeline leak cleanup continues in North Dakota

TC Energy says about 4,300 barrels recovered from the 9,120 barrels estimated to have leaked

Elizabeth May resigns as Green party leader

Deputy Jo-Ann Roberts steps in as interim leader

Authorities in Alberta seek tips after bald eagles shot and killed

One bird was found in the Fort McMurray area, and another in Wetaskiwin

Golden Globes to honour TV pioneer Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres to receive the Carol Burnett Award on Jan. 5

Most Read