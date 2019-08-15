Men twice as likely to smoke pot as women, Statistics Canada says

National Cannabis Survey tracks consumer habits every three months

A man lights a marijuana cigarett in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe Mahoney

Statistics Canada says Canadian men are almost twice as likely to use pot as women.

New data from the National Cannabis Survey on Thursday shows 16 per cent of Canadians over 15 years old report using pot in April, May or June.

That’s down slightly from 17.5 per cent in the first three months of the year.

The survey suggests men are more likely to use pot daily or weekly than women, and are also more likely to use it for non-medicinal purposes.

About four in 10 marijuana users say they bought pot illegally.

RELATED: Canadians less certain about cannabis in wake of legalization, poll says

Recreational marijuana became legal in Canada last October and Statistics Canada is tracking consumption habits every three months.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

Just Posted

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

Sylvan Lake rallies around 3-year-old boy with brain tumour

A GoFundMe Campaign and silent auction has raised around $45,000 for the Bellavance family

CulinART to provide a taste of Sylvan Lake

The new event on Sept. 6 will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive and Centennial Street

Stephansson House celebrating summer with Harvest Fair and Quilt Show

The annual event will feature live music, demonstrations, artisans, quilters, and a food truck

Downturn in attendance does not stop Sylvan Lake’s Chip-in for Healthcare tournament

The fifth annual golf tournament was held Aug. 9 at Meadowlands Golf Course

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

Alleged child porn upload to internet leads to charges against Edmonton doctor

Police say the 47-year-old man was arrested Aug. 11 after an investigation

Alberta, Saskatchewan say they have no plans to put carbon tax stickers on pumps

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

Alberta family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in B.C. highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Calgary man convicted in grandson’s death

Allan Perdomo Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the death of the five-year-old boy

Most Read