Marco Mendicino speaks during a news conference, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Ottawa. Public Safety Minister Mendicino says he's "very concerned" about the RCMP deciding not to the release the badge numbers of officers who cleared "Freedom Convoy" protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Mendicino ‘concerned’ RCMP withheld badge numbers of officers who cleared protest

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he’s concerned the RCMP chose not to the release the badge numbers of officers who cleared “Freedom Convoy” protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter.

The force was asked for a list of officer names and badge numbers through an access-to-information request, which the RCMP denied on the basis that the release could put officer safety at risk.

The Canadian Press obtained a briefing note to Commissioner Brenda Lucki on the matter, which included an intelligence report showing senior Mounties feared officers could be doxed by convoy supporters if they were identified.

Asked whether he found the RCMP’s decision acceptable, Mendicino said he was “very concerned.”

He says badge numbers are there in the interest of transparency.

Mendicino also pointed to legislation tabled last spring, which he says would provide more robust civilian oversight of the RCMP.

Previous story
Carbon emissions from forestry masked by government accounting, says report
Next story
India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

Just Posted

Brett Gardiner was recently named the CPRA Announcer of the Year, an award he’s now won 11 consecutive times. (Photo submitted)
Gardiner named CPRA Announcer of the Year for 11th time

Sylvan Lake actors Everett Dool (left) and Layne Zazalak are pictured rehearsing one of the four plays for the Theatre Trail that took place in the fall. The Sylvan Lake Theatre will be hosting a workshop and storytelling circles to encourage more people to try theatre. (Contributed photo by Megan Routhier)
Sylvan Lake Theatre offering opportunity to develop skills

League play for the Sylvan Lake Curling Club has started up again. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Curling season starts up again in Sylvan Lake

Janelle Silvey, left, and volunteer Sharon Alexander have been standing watch over the Flags of Remembrance display at Centennial Park, to prevent any further vandalism and they’re asing for more volunteers to help out. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Volunteers protecting veterans flags