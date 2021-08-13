Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, August 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, arrives at her extradition hearing at B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, August 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jimmy Jeong

Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week

Lawyers for Meng Wanzhou are expected to present their defence in a Vancouver court today, explaining why the Huawei executive should not be extradited to the United States to face fraud charges.

The 2018 arrest of Meng, who is the Chinese telecom company’s chief financial officer, embroiled Canada in a bitter dispute between the United States and China.

She is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s control over another company that did business in Iran during a presentation to HSBC, putting the international bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against the country.

Meng and Huawei have consistently denied the charges.

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general, who represent the United States in the case, have argued that Meng’s misrepresentations were part of a deliberate and co-ordinated plan that prevented HSBC from making commercial decisions based on honest and accurate information.

Meng’s extradition hearing is expected to wrap up next week.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Previous story
O’Toole seeks intervener status in government’s court battle to shield lab documents
Next story
1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Just Posted

Alberta has administered more than 5.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 76 per cent of those who are eligible receiving at least one dose and 67 per cent fully vaccinated. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Alberta adds 582 COVID-19 cases, Red Deer up to 85 active cases

file photo
Temporary closure of Advanced Ambulatory Care service

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the Covid-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. Hinshaw and Education Minister Adriana Lagrange are to provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance later this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta keeping COVID-19 measures for another 6 weeks as cases spike

Alberta Senator Doug Black was in Red Deer in April 2019. He stopped at the luncheon hosted by the Rotary Club of Red Deer where he gave a speech. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Elected Alberta Senator Doug Black to retire from Senate