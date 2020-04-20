Mexico can’t stop drug cartels from handing out virus aid

Mexico can’t stop drug cartels from handing out virus aid

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president acknowledged Monday that drug cartels have been handing out aid packages during the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to stop.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said such handouts have occurred “in several places,” but said the government can’t stop the practice.

“It is something that happens, it cannot be avoided,” López Obrador said.

“I don’t want to hear them saying, ‘we are handing out aid packages,’” he said. “No, better that they lay off, and think of their families, and themselves, those that are involved in these activities and who are listening to me now or watching me.”

Videos posted on social media have shown one of the daughters of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman handing out boxes of rice, pasta, cooking oil and toilet paper with Guzman’s image printed on them.

In the past, drug cartels have tried to gain the sympathy of local populations with handouts.

For example, López Obrador noted, fuel theft gangs that drilled taps into pipelines would often leave small amounts of gasoline and diesel for local farmers, to gain their support.

And in northern Mexico, the Gulf cartel and the Northeast cartel have reportedly handed out aid.

López Obrador has sought to avoid open confrontation with drug cartels, opting instead for long-term solutions like job creation, scholarships and job training to reduce the number of recruits available to the cartels.

On Monday, he adopted a similar tone.

“I don’t rule out that there are people in the gangs who are becoming conscious, because I don’t think you can spend your life always watching your back, worrying about another gang, going from one place to another, because you could get eliminated, that is no life at all,” said López Obrador.

Mexico has registered 8,772 coronavirus cases and 712 deaths.

Mexican authorities said Monday they have dispatched a total of 4,700 National Guard troops to provide security outside government hospitals.

Hospitals and medical staff have been subjected to abuse and occasional attacks either from residents fearing contagion or relatives of patients upset about their care. Some report having been insulted, having liquids tossed at them or being denied service. Residents who don’t want coronavirus patients in their neighbourhoods have threatened to burn hospitals.

Fabiana Zepeda, the head of nursing for the Mexican Social Security Institute, said fellow nurses have suffered 21 attacks or instances of abuse since the pandemic began.

Zepeda’s voice broke as she described how nurses have been told not to wear their uniforms on the street to avoid being the target of abuse or discrimination. Many fear that people in medical uniforms may spread the virus.

“These attacks have hit my profession hard,” Zepeda said. “We are giving our lives in the hospitals.”

The Associated Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former ambassador and public servant Allan Gotlieb dies at 92 in Toronto

Just Posted

Red Deer woman loses her sister, niece and brother in law in Nova Scotia shooting

Teenager who died was 17

Alberta confirms 105 new COVID-19 cases, one additional case in central zone

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake seamstress asking for help sewing masks during pandemic

The masks gives essential workers and community members peace of mind, Jessika Voorhees says

Sylvan Lake Town Council not “wowed” by proposed Centennial Park playground

Town Council tabled the motion to award the tender for the project until the next meeting

New masks don’t seal, union representing frontline workers in Alberta says

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees says surgical masks for frontline workers are shoddy

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Mexico can’t stop drug cartels from handing out virus aid

Mexico can’t stop drug cartels from handing out virus aid

Los Angeles study suggests virus much more widespread

Los Angeles study suggests virus much more widespread

UN calls for scaling up all efforts to confront pandemic

UN calls for scaling up all efforts to confront pandemic

Vancouver’s huge 4-20 pot celebration to be replaced by virtual event

Vancouver’s huge 4-20 pot celebration to be replaced by virtual event

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Djokovic says he wouldn’t take anti-coronavirus vaccination

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Anthony LeBlanc leaves Halifax CFL group to take executive role with Senators

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Blue-chip NFL prospects Gallimore, Claypool top CFL scouting bureau list

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies signs contract extension with Bayern Munich

Most Read