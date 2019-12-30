Michael Allan Richter of Ponoka charged for Alix bank robbery

Suspect identified while in custody at Ponoka RCMP detachment in unrelated investigation

(Photo submitted by the Bashaw RCMP)

Michael Allan Richter (40) of Ponoka has been charged with 10 criminal offences related to the armed robbery of the ATB Financial Agency in Alix on Dec. 20.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, a masked man with gloves and armed with a long barrelled firearm as well as machete entered the ATB Financial agency in Alix. He demanded cash and fled after receiving an undisclosed amount.

READ MORE: RCMP investigates Alix bank robbery

The Bashaw RCMP launched an investigation and on Dec. 23, Richter, who was in custody at the Ponoka RCMP detachment on an unrelated investigation was identified as the suspect.

Evidence linking the suspect was collected during the conduction of a search warrant of Richter’s rural property east of Ponoka that began on Dec. 24 and was executed through the night into Dec. 25.

The search warrant was obtained by the Bashaw RCMP with the assistance of the Ponoka RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS) and was conducted by the Bashaw RCMP with the assistance of members from Ponoka and Maskwacis detachments.

As a result of the evidence found, Richter has been charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

At the time of his arrest, Richter was wanted on outstanding warrants for other matters. Richter was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Jan. 2, 2020.

