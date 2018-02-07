Mike Walsh first to seek UCP nomination

Penhold councillor aiming to become next MLA for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

In an announcement yesterday, Mike Walsh declared his intent to seek the United Conservative Party’s (UCP) candidate nomination for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake constituency.

After former area MLA Don MacIntyre’s resignation last week, Walsh is the first candidate to put his name forward for the UCP member vote and general byelection.

Walsh has already served one term as Town Councillor for Penhold and was re-elected for his second term in the municipal election last year.

“Serving as an elected official is an office I hold in high esteem,” he stated in an official announcement.

In a phone call Wash said he feels it is important to represent the people of the community and has made that his focus in politics.

“In order to better recognize the needs of our municipality, it has been my primary objective to be transparent in communication and intention.”

Walsh sees himself as “very committed” and encourages voters to look at his track record as a testament to how he will serve the community.

A fiscal conservative, Wash says he is open to all viewpoints and “respectful debate.”

The Penhold town administration is checking with the Municipal Government Act to find out if he’s able to take a temporary leave from Council during the nomination process and the byelection.

The UPC has not set a vote date yet nor has a general byelection date been chosen.



