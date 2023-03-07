A statement from the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces says they've confirmed remains recovered in Vendin-le-Vieil, in northern France are those of Corporal Percy Howarth, who is believed to have died in the Battle of Hill 70 in 1917. The facade of the headquarters of the Department of National Defence is pictured in Ottawa, on April 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Military drops charge against soldier accused of negligence in death of reservist

Military prosecutors have dropped their case against a soldier charged in relation to the death of an army reservist during a training exercise in 2020.

Cpl. Lars Callsen of the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry was charged in May 2021 with one count of negligence following the death of Cpl. James Choi.

A member of the Royal Westminster Regiment, Choi was participating in a live-fire training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, Alta., in October 2020 when he was shot.

The 29-year-old was treated at the scene before being airlifted to an Edmonton hospital, where he died.

A court martial for Callsen was scheduled to take place in Edmonton on Monday.

However, the Department of National Defence says in a statement that after further deliberation, military prosecutors decided not to pursue the charge against him.

The Defence Department did not provide further details on the decision, though it says Callsen continues to serve with his unit.

