Millet Fas Gas Plus is showing their support for hospital and emergency service workers.

Millet Fas Gas Plus is offering hospital and emergency service workers $10 off every fill up.

Fas Gas Plus locations across Alberta and B.C. are showing their appreciation and support for those working the front lines to battle COVID-19.

From Mar. 27 to April 17, the company is offering $10 off every fill up with a minimum of 20 Litres to all hospital and emergency service workers. To qualify you will have to show a piece of ID to an attendant confirming you meet the requirements.

“They are working on the front line,” Millet Fas Gas Plus manager, Muhammad Abdullah said. “At least they can go to work and not worry about money.”

With many nurses, doctors, paramedics and other emergency service workers working extended shifts to tirelessly fight COVID-19, Fas Gas Plus wanted to give back to those working to keep us safe and healthy.

Cashier Deep Singh says, “this is our way of saying thanks.”

