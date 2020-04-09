A Town of Millet resident rings her bell and waves a Canadian flag to cheer on the Millet Fire Department. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Millet Fire Department turned on their lights and sirens to energize the community during COVID-19

Town of Millet residents braved the cold to show community support through social distancing.

The topic on everybody’s mind lately is COVID-19.

On April 7 Premier Jason Kenney said that provincial orders to restrict public gatherings to no more than 15 people as well as the closure of all non-essential businesses will stay in place at least until the end of the month. He also stated that social distancing rules will likely be in place until the end of May.

This morning on Twitter, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, re-iterated that “this is our new normal for right now.”

“This is in our hands and we can do it together,” Hinshaw says.

The Millet Fire Department is doing their best to help their community as they adjust to their “new normal.”

On the evening of April 7, the Millet Fire Department set to the streets of Millet in their units with lights and sirens on. Their goal was to lift spirits of those living in the Town with messages of support, and a show of camaraderie.

Residents showed up on their front steps or from their windows in the wind and cold to wave and show their support for the Millet Fire Department’s drive to boost community morale.

That day Millet resident, Ava Barr turned six and was thrilled to wave to the Millet Fire Department from the sunroof of her family’s truck. She thought it was perfect way to end a social distancing birthday.

Later the Millet Fire Department posted to their Facebook page to thank the Town for their energy and participation. “Thanks, Millet for all the waves and cheers as we drove through town with sirens blaring, to remind everyone that we all need to do our part to stay safe, but also to stay connected.”

Ava Barr celebrated part of her sixth birthday by watching the fire trucks drive past with lights and sirens, and special birthday wishes to her. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

