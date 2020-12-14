Millet Fire Hall’s “Light it Up for Liam” drive-by event a success

Saturday Dec. 12, 2020 the Millet Fire Department kicked off their ‘Light it Up for Liam’ event. The fundraiser was transitioned to a drive-by only event following the provincial mandates last week restricting all social gatherings.

The fundraiser was set up by the Millet Fire Department’s Community Relations Team to support the Bruun family, Mark Bruun being one of the Fire Department’s firefighters, with the challenges they are facing as their son Liam battles a rare health condition known a MPS1.

The Millet Fire Department’s Community Relations Team spearheaded the event and spent over 200 hours of work to prepare the hall with lights for the socially distanced event.

Millet’s Peace Officer, Mitch Newton, and County of Wetaskiwin Peace Officers helped direct traffic for the event as well. Even Santa made a special appearance to greet family’s as they drove through to donate and enjoy the Christmas spirit that was alive and well at the fire hall.

The Millet Fire Department estimates that over 150 vehicles came through their parking lot for the fundraiser and the final tally of the donations came to just over $9,000.

David Slipp with HKS Security Group and President of the Millet & District Lions Club, Zella Gardiner, each presented cheques of $500 to the Bruun family before the lighting of the fire hall.