Millet man wins $1 million in lotto draw

Marquez Munoz says that he wants to use the money to fulfill his dream of owning a dairy farm.

A man from Millet is one step closer to creating the future he’s always dreamed about after winning $1 million.

Jose Marquez Munoz, of Millet, Alta., had a lucky winning ticket for the $1 million February 5, 2021 WESTERN MAX draw.

Marquez Munoz says that this win will help him accomplish a lifelong dream.

“I’ve wanted to own a dairy farm for as long as I can remember,” Marquez Munoz said in a press release. “It was the first thing I thought of when I scanned my ticket and saw the number one followed by six zeros.”

According to lottery officials Marquez Munoz’s winning ticket was a free WESTERN MAX ticket he redeemed at the Giant Tiger in Wetaskiwin. He won one of the draws 14, $1 million prizes and a WESTERN MAX free play.

“I could see my dream coming true,” says Marquez Munoz. He adds that in addition to investing in a dairy farm, he plans to put some of his windfalls into investments and RESPs fro his children.

Marquez Munoz is the third million-dollar WESTERN MAX winner in 2021 and the 11th Albertan to bring home a lottery prize of over a million dollars this year. The other two million dollar wins were in Calgary and Medicine Hat.



