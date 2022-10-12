file photo

Millet resident arrested for 3D printing firearms

In the last week of September 2022, Wetaskiwin RCMP began in investigation involving an individual using a 3D printer to manufacture a firearm.

On Sept. 29, Wetaskiwin RCMP executed a search warrant at a Millet residence and a 3D printed firearm was seized and arrested a 26-year-old male Millet resident. He now faces charges for manufacturing a firearm with a 3D printer and other weapons related offences.

Police remind the public that it is illegal to print a 3D firearm as they may break apart when fired which poses a risk to the operator and others nearby. If you are convicted, you also risk receiving a criminal record and having your firearms license revoked.


