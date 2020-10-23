Photos by Don Williams

UPDATE: Owners found

Father and son found him while out for a walk at JJ Collett

UPDATE: Owner has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

A leisurely walk turned into somewhat of an adventure for a Ponoka County family on Oct. 23, but now they’re hoping the miniature horse that joined them on the trails at JJ Collett can find its home.

“It certainly was quite a surprise and fully enjoyable, as the little guy was following us around just like he was our own dog,” said Don Williams.

“It was very gentle and friendly.”

Williams and his son Ryen, 11, were taking advantage of the day off school to enjoy a stroll around the nature area when they came across the animal, which they dubbed ‘Mini.’

The equine followed them for possibly over a kilometre, before switching direction.

“We followed him, thinking that maybe he just knew where he was going but then he seemed to get agitated and took off on his own,” said Williams.

Williams contacted the Ponoka RCMP, and they’re aware of the situation, and a conservation officer came out as well.

They then spotted Mini again in an open meadow as they were heading back to their car, and that’s when a conservation officer arrived and inspected him.

They weren’t able to round up the little horse before the Williams left, and Williams was concerned Mini may be stuck in the area overnight. As it’s a fully fenced area, they weren’t sure how they’d get him out of the parking deck, but the officer assured him the horse would be taken care of somehow.

Unfortunately, the officer believes the animal may have been abandoned.

“If it was an animal that was just dropped off it’s really sad because he was just a beautiful animal,” said Williams.

“If somebody is missing him, I’m sure he’s sorely missed because he is really a super little creature.”

