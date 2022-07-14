Miniature Medieval Faire coming to Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake residents will be able to jump back in time on Saturday July 23, at 1 p.m. to Medieval times with a miniature medieval faire hosted by the Red Stags of Red Deer.

The faire will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and will feature hands on activities for all ages including pool noodle jousting, crafts and more.

Red Stags of Red Deer is a not-for-profit medieval Live Action Role Play (LARP) group that uses high impact foam weapons and real armour. They state that one of their group goals is to encourage the public in the pursuit of history in an exciting way.

Registration is required for the event and anyone interested can contact the library at 403-887-2130 or sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.