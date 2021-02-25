Alberta premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Minister Doug Schweitzer talks on Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit

Provincial government rolling out new benefit this April to better help small businesses.

The Government of Alberta is rolling out a new business benefit this April to better help small businesses. Currently the provincial government has the Small and Medium Enterprise Relaunch Grant.

The Government of Alberta committed up to $500 million in funding for the Small and Medium Relaunch Grant which provides funding to organizations that saw a revenue decrease of at least 30 per cent due to the pandemic. Applications for the Small and Medium Relaunch Grant will close at the end of March.

Alberta Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation Doug Schweitzer says that since the Relaunch Grant opened approximately 50,000 businesses across Alberta have applied and $53 million was spent in funding.

Schweitzer says the difference between the Relaunch Grant and the Enhanced COVID-19 Benefit is that the “Relaunch Grant was a much larger net.” The new program will narrow down the government’s focus on small and medium businesses that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. He explains that the Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit will provide payments of up to $10,000 to eligible small and medium businesses that have experienced a revenue reduction of at least 60 per cent. Payments will be calculated based on 15 per cent of the eligible businesses monthly revenue.

“Now that we have our roadmap to re-opening, it’s clear some businesses are going to need more support,” says Schweitzer. “This new program will start in early April.”

Schweitzer says that the provincial government believes approximately 10,000 to 15,000 eligible businesses will apply based on the data they have from previous grants.

“We really wanted to identify gaps in supports and help small businesses,” says Schweitzer. “We believe this will be very helpful for small businesses to keep the lights on and get to the other side.”

More details on both the Small and Medium Business Relaunch Grant and the Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit can be found at Alberta Biz Connect.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake offering rent-free storefront space to lure new businesses
Next story
Red Deer down to 562 active COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake's Winter Village lured many visitors to the town this winter. The town has launched a new contest to attract a new business. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake offering rent-free storefront space to lure new businesses

Winning business proposal will get a storefront space rent-free for a year

Alberta reported an additional 399 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, on 9,217 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer down to 562 active COVID-19 cases

8 new COVID-19 deaths, 399 additional COVID-19 cases

Mike Ammeter (Photo by Rebecca Hadfield)
Sylvan Lake man elected chair of Canadian Canola Growers Association

Mike Ammeter is a local farmer located near the Town of Sylvan Lake

Students and staff at Gateway Christian School wore pink Wednesday in support of Pink Shirt Day, a worldwide anti-bullying initiative that was started in 2007. (Photo courtesy of Red Deer Public Schools)
Students, central Alberta community celebrate Pink Shirt Day

Mayor of Sylvan Lake Sean McIntyre supports anti-bullying cause

City of Red Deer has nearly doubled its active COVID-19 case count since Feb. 10 and has 75.6 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases. (File photo)
Another new high: Red Deer hits 574 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 430 new cases

Bookings for COVID-19 vaccines for people age 75 or older start Wednesday. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Updated: Delays for seniors booking for vaccine appointments

By 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 4,500 seniors had booked their appointments

Alberta premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Minister Doug Schweitzer talks on Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit

Provincial government rolling out new benefit this April to better help small businesses.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh

‘“We will vote to keep the government going’

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta RCMP arrest man on 15 sex charges involving five women in remote community

Police say the suspect and the women know each other

Minister Rick Wilson poses with Katie at the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, both wearing her Pink Shirt Day design. Facebook/ Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin.
Wetaskiwin Boys and Girls club Pink Shirt day design focuses on kindness

Katie with the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin created this year’s Pink Shirt Day design.

Black Press File Photo
Valentine’s Day shooting in Maskwacis leaves one male in hospital, one male in custody

19-year-old Francis Edward Nepoose from Maskwacis has been charged with attempted murder.

Sentencing delayed in the stabbing death of Samantha Sharpe, of Sunchild First Nation. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)
Central Alberta man not criminally responsible for killing his father in 2020: judge

Psychiatrist testified Nicholas Johnson was psychotic when he killed his father

The cover of “Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care.” (Submitted)
Ponoka-born author writes history of old mental hospital

“Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care” covers 1911 to 1971

Jacqueline Buffalo. (Photo submitted)
TikTok connects Indigenous women during pandemic

Maskwacis influencers share their stories

Most Read