Minor injuries in collision west of Ponoka

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle collision

Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department clean up some of the debris from a three-vehicle collision Dec. 24 west of Ponoka. The incident occurred 12:15 p.m. about 15 kms west of Ponoka and it is believed there were minor injuries. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

Luckily there were minor injuries in a three-vehicle collision west of Ponoka.

The incident occurred just after noon on Sunday starting with the rollover of a blue sedan. It is believed the sedan was westbound when it crossed the lane and then rolled over in the south ditch. It landed on its wheels.

A two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after the rollover at the same location. The two vehicles were eastbound with a GMC crossover rear-ending a red Ford SUV forcing the Ford into the south ditch and causing extensive damage to the back end of the vehicle.

Both vehicles were not drivable after the collision.

Along with Ponoka RCMP and EMS, the Ponoka County East District Fire Department attended the scene.

EMS crews treated the individuals at the scene as it is believed the injuries were minor.

It is unknown the cause of the rollover and no further details were available.

More to come.