Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Thursday marks the annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen locations across Canada.

The annual fundraiser helps the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, with 100 per cent of funds being donated to the cause.

For the last 12 years, Dairy Queen locations across northern Alberta have led the country for Blizzard sales on Miracle Treat Day, raising more than $492,000 in support of the Stollery in 2022 alone.

Since 2001, Dairy Queen has raised more than $9 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital through various fundraising initiatives, including Miracle Treat Day.

All proceeds from sales at northern Alberta Dairy Queen locations on Miracle Treat Day will be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation to support specialized equipment, programs, training and research.

The Stollery is the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada, responding to as many as 317,461 patient visits each year, and your support gives kids from backyards across Alberta the best chance at a long and healthy life.