Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Thursday marks the annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen locations across Canada.

The annual fundraiser helps the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, with 100 per cent of funds being donated to the cause.

For the last 12 years, Dairy Queen locations across northern Alberta have led the country for Blizzard sales on Miracle Treat Day, raising more than $492,000 in support of the Stollery in 2022 alone.

Since 2001, Dairy Queen has raised more than $9 million for the Stollery Children’s Hospital through various fundraising initiatives, including Miracle Treat Day.

All proceeds from sales at northern Alberta Dairy Queen locations on Miracle Treat Day will be donated to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation to support specialized equipment, programs, training and research.

The Stollery is the most specialized children’s hospital in Western Canada, responding to as many as 317,461 patient visits each year, and your support gives kids from backyards across Alberta the best chance at a long and healthy life.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, Aug. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)
Miracle Treat Day arrives in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake is set to play host to the Alberta sailing provincials next month. (Contributed photo)
Alberta sailing provincials to be hosted in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake’s first Lemonade Day will be on Aug. 12 where children will have the opportunity to learn entrepreneurial skills. (Photo from Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
Lemonade Day all set for August 12

Gulls pitcher Josh Tucker struck out 11 batters through seven innings during Game 1 of the west division semi-finals on Monday. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls roll to open WCBL playoffs