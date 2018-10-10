Miraculously, four survive head-on collision north of Ponoka

A northbound van travelling in the southbound lanes collided with an SUV (graphic images)

WARNING: Graphic photos of vehicles, viewer discretion is advised.

A head on collision on Highway 2 resulted in serious injuries, however, everyone involved survived.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday evening, crews were called to the collision on Highway 2 just north of the Highway 53 exit where a northbound Dodge Caravan, driven by a 77-year-old man, was believed to be driving in the southbound lanes. It is believed the van had been driving in the wrong direction since the Morningside exit when it collided with a Lexus SUV.

“At 10:08 p.m., the first 911 call was received that a vehicle was travelling in the wrong direction. Several RCMP units responded but prior to locating the vehicle, another call was received that a collision occurred,” states a release from the RCMP.

The collision was so severe that two passengers in the Lexus had to be extricated by the Ponoka County East District Fire Department.

While EMS dealt with the injuries, members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit assisted with the extrication and assisted the collision analyst investigating the incident.

There was a one-year-old child in the SUV, a woman driver, 28, and a female passenger, 53. The SUV ended up in the west ditch while the Dodge ended up in the median.

Images of the scene show that crews had to cut the roof and doors off of the Lexus to get the patients out of the vehicle. They leave a stark image of the damage the Lexus contained.

Upon arrival the child was found not in a car seat but trapped within the vehicle and the elderly woman is said to have suffered a serious leg injury. To assist EMS with the patients, two volunteer firefighters drove ambulances to the University of Alberta Hospital for treatment.

“All above individuals suffered serious injuries and remain in the hospital in stable condition,” say police.

Despite the severity of the collision it is believed all four individuals are in relatively stable condition.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
The investigation remains ongoing and the RCMP are seeking public information. Anyone who has any information about the white Dodge Grand Caravan with a B.C. license plate and its activities prior to the collision is requested to contact the Ponoka RCMP Detachment at 403-783-4472.

 

The aftermath of a head on collision and extrication Tuesday night needed to get patients out of this vehicle show how severe the incident was. At the time of publication, the passengers of this vehicle are said to have survived although one passenger had serious injuries to her legs. Photo submitted

