Mirror, Alta., home total loss after fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

A house fire in Mirror on Sept. 21, resulted in the total loss of the home.

The fire began about 4:30 p.m. on 46 Street. Members of the Alix and Clive fire departments responded, managed by Lacombe County Fire Services.

Although the cause is still under investigation, the blaze is believed to have started on the main floor of the home, according to Lacombe County Fire Chief Drayton Bussiere.

The two occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the fire. Their pet cat was removed from the house safely.

The homeowner has insurance.

Between 12 to 15 firefighters responded to the scene, extinguishing the flames in about four hours. No other buildings or structures were damaged.

The first truck as on site in about 17 minutes, said Bussiere.

There are six fire departments within Lacombe County: Lacombe, Eckville, Bentley, Clive, Alix and Blackfalds.

