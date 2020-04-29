Mirror drive-in movie service shut down after it’s deemed a mass gathering

A Mirror business owner is frustrated after Alberta Health Services shut down the drive-in movie service he was running.

Christopher Scott, owner of the Whistle Stop Care, said he wanted to do the drive-in movie to help get people out with their families during the pandemic. At first, the movies had about five to six cars, but after three weeks — they were seeing over 60 cars, which AHS deemed to be a large gathering and against current public health orders. Scott said participants where following social distancing guidelines.

“I got an email saying they are considering it a mass gathering and they ordered us to shut down. We pressed the issue asking them what the problem was if everyone is following the social distancing guidelines, the same way people are doing it at Wal-Mart or Superstore?,” Scott said.

Currently, a gathering is prohibited above 15 people in Alberta and as of March 25, law enforcement agencies have been granted full authority to enforce the public health orders and can issue fines of up to $1,000 if you hold and attend a mass gathering.

Courts could also administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations.

At alberta.ca/covid-19, they provide examples of prohibited mass gatherings including: weddings, funerals, religious services, informal events, concerts, arts and cultural festivals, agricultural fairs and rodeos, major sporting championships, conferences, educational seminars and workshops and group volunteering initiatives.

Scott said AHS had concerns that people would get out of their vehicles and interact. The Lacombe Express has contacted AHS and will update this story as new information becomes available.

Scott said they are currently complying with the public health orders from AHS but do not want to remain closed for long.

“It was a kick in the teeth. So many people from the community have come up to us and have been so appreciative for us doing something that gets them out of the house,” he said.

Scott said it is important for people to get out of the house due to the mental health pressures of being at home during the COVID-19 crisis and the drive-in was also a way to help his resteraunt business, which can only do curbside pick-up according to public health orders.

“It was a real let-down. We are struggling like any small business, so went out on a limb and stocked up on our movie nights to ensure everyone had what they wanted. I have a full store and a full resteraunt with nothing to do with it,” he said.

Scott said he wants to work with AHS on this issue to find resolution.

“If we are following the rules and providing a service they need, I don’t see any reason why they should no work with us,” he said.

The Lacombe Express has contacted AHS and will update this story if more information becomes available.



todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com

