Miss Rodeo Canada feels honoured to take part in ‘triumphant comeback’ of Ponoka Stampede

Miss Rodeo Canada 2022 Jayden Calvert will be kept busy during the Ponoka Stampede with a variety of royal duties.

Calvert, a 23-year-old cowgirl from Drayton Valley, Alta., said she’s looking forward to every professional rodeo performance and chuckwagon evening show.

“The Ponoka Stampede is the most highly anticipated professional rodeo in Canada — not only for our rodeo competitors but for all fans of the sport,” Calvert told Ponoka News. “I am so honoured to be invited to play a role in the triumphant comeback of Canada’s richest pro rodeo after the circumstances of the last few rodeo seasons.”

Calvert has been looking forward to the 2022 Ponoka Stampede since being crowned Miss Rodeo Canada in November at the 2021 Canadian Finals Rodeo.

“This year’s Ponoka Stampede will be a show that nobody will want to miss and I can already feel the excitement radiating from the community even though we have to wait a few more weeks before we can climb into the grandstands,” she said.

Calvert raises purebred, and Speckle Park influenced cattle with her parents and two younger brothers on MT Bar Ranch. She graduated from the University of Alberta in 2021 with a bachelor of science in agriculture with a major in animal science.

She has often visited Ponoka for western events, and has attended the Ponoka Stampede as both a fan and a volunteer.

“Ponoka is fondly regarded in the province as being a ‘cowboy town,’” said Calvert. “I can’t wait to make more memories this year at the Ponoka Stampede and I plan to never miss another one.”

